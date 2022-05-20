Acun Ilicali and Tan Kesler on the prospects of Hull City midfielder George Honeyman signing a new deal

The Tigers recently activated a 12-month option in the existing contract of the 27-year-old - who otherwise would have been out of contract next month.

The club hierarchy has also offered a longer deal to the former Sunderland player.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vice-chairman Tan Kesler said: "He is still considering it.

Hull City's George Honeyman. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

"We have given him a longer contract opportunity, but we (also) had the option deadline, so had to take it. I am very confident as I have a chairman who wants to pay.

"The offer is on the table and will be negotiated throughout the whole year. He (Honeyman) is a very straight-up guy and I told him where we are and I think we have given him a fair contract.

"Everybody expects differently. Of course, that is part of the negotiation and my job is to get expectations on a realistic basis.

"As long as the option continues, we will try for him to stay longer-term."

Chairman and club owner Acun Ilcali has also revealed his desire to keep Honeyman, not just for his football credentials but his qualities as a person.

He continued: "For me is not only his playing quality, his character is very important too.

"Every time I see him on the pitch, I see a person fighting for the team. He is very important character and I want him to stay, but I want him to stay behind happy.