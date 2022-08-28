Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers new owner Acun Ilicali.

Ilicali visited the Botanic and shared a drink and the joys of a third Championship win from six games so far this season.

Hull are up to third in the early table after a strong start to what is Ilicali’s first full season in charge of the East Yorkshire club.

Hull have been busy in the transfer window and could do more business before Thursday.