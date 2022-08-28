News you can trust since 1754
Acun Ilicali celebrates Hull City's win over Coventry City with fans in local pub

Larger-than-life Hull City owner Acun Ilicali celebrated Hull City’s Championship victory over Coventry City on Saturday by joining fans in a local pub.

By YP Sport
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 3:43 pm
Tigers new owner Acun Ilicali.
Ilicali visited the Botanic and shared a drink and the joys of a third Championship win from six games so far this season.

Hull are up to third in the early table after a strong start to what is Ilicali’s first full season in charge of the East Yorkshire club.

Hull have been busy in the transfer window and could do more business before Thursday.

New Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has endeared himself to the Tigers faithful. (Picture: PA)
