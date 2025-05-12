Acun Ilicali's Hull City "brain team" to discuss Ruben Selles' future this week

Hull City's key figures are due to meet in Istanbul on Tuesday with the future of coach Ruben Selles high on the agenda.

Sporting director Jared Dublin, director Mustapha Yokes and new head of recruitment Martin Hodge – what chairman Acun Ilicali refers to as his "brain team" – are due to hold a series of meetings with him this week to review the season and firm up plans for the summer, according to Hull Live.

Despite rescuing Hull from relegation on the final day of last season, the future of Selles is uncertain at this point, The Yorkshire Post understands, regardless of the Spaniard's optimistic tone in the immediate aftermath of escaping relegation.

"From my very first day he has been very supportive of what I do, and in the first transfer window I had with the club he tried to provide us with some tools," Selles said of Ilicali then. "Two of the main ones (Eliot Matazo and Louie Barry) got injured quite early.

"He always been very supportive with me and the things that we do. We talk about absolutely everything and the main thing is he likes and supports the way I do things – or that's what he tells me.

"His integrity is not in question."

Selles is Hull's fifth "permanent" coach since Ilicali bought the club in January 2022.

Grant McCann was inherited, and quickly sacked. He has led Doncaster Rovers to the League Two title this season.

"BRAIN TEAM": Hull City chairman/owner Acun Ilicali (elft) and sporting direcotr Jared Dublin (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Shota Arveladze was dismissed after eight months. His replacement, Liam Rosenior, lasted for 18 months, but was sacked after Hull narrowly missed out on the 2023-24 Championship play-offs. He is now in charge of Strasbourg, who go into the final game of the Ligue 1 season competing for Champions League qualification.

Hull were bottom of the table when Selles replaced Tim Walter in December but stayed up on goal difference on the final day of the campaign. Their form over his 27 league games in charge was the 14th best in the division.

Having generously bankrolled the club during his tenure, media mogul Ilicali's ambitions are loftier than that. Even when he took on a team in a relegation battle in 2022, his ambitions have always been to reach the play-offs, hence Rosenior's dismissal.

That came quickly on the back of the last campaign, and the feeling is that Hull want clarity on the coach's position as soon as possible.

UNDERCERTAINTY: Hull City coach Ruben Selles (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Walter was appointed in May last year but did not officially start his job until July.

With no head of recruitment from Lee Darnborough's departure at the end of the 2023-24 to Dublin's appointment in mid-August, transfer business was even further behind, with only four signings made before the start of the season despite a mass exodus having taken place.