Acun Ilicali's Hull City set for key transfer activity after embargo is lifted

HULL CITY have been given the green light to instigate some key transfer business ahead confirming that they are no longer working under transfer restrictions after repaying an EFL-monitored loan.

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 1:01 pm
Hull City new owner Acun Ilicali welcomed to the MKM Stadium by a young fan before the recent match with Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Tony Johnson

Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater will be officially announced as the club's first January transfer window and the Tigers have also been linked with a number of players based in Turkey including Fenerbache's Iranian frontman Allayhar Sayyadmanesh and ex-Liverpool attacker Ryan Babel having been linked.

Turkish media mogul Acun Illcali recently completed his takeover of the club and former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze - lined up to replace Grant McCann as head coach - is likely to be busy alongside Ilicali and director of football Tan Kesler.

Hull were placed under a soft embargo by the English Football League last summer after having taken a loan taken to help the club through the coronavirus pandemic.

While being subject to restrictions around their transfer dealings, Hull were still able to bring in free agents and loanees - although not purchase any players.

But the debut has now been cleared, City confirmed in a statement.

It read: "Hull City can confirm we have repaid the EFL monitored loan and are no longer working under transfer restrictions.

"The loan was taken out following the conclusion of the 2020/21 League One campaign to support the club after more than a season playing behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As part of the loan conditions, we were restricted in terms of salaries, transfer fees and permitted players.

"Now the loan has been repaid, the transfer embargo has been lifted."

