Acun Ilicali's Hull City set for key transfer activity after embargo is lifted

Hull City new owner Acun Ilicali welcomed to the MKM Stadium by a young fan before the recent match with Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Tony Johnson

Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater will be officially announced as the club's first January transfer window and the Tigers have also been linked with a number of players based in Turkey including Fenerbache's Iranian frontman Allayhar Sayyadmanesh and ex-Liverpool attacker Ryan Babel having been linked.

Turkish media mogul Acun Illcali recently completed his takeover of the club and former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze - lined up to replace Grant McCann as head coach - is likely to be busy alongside Ilicali and director of football Tan Kesler.

Hull were placed under a soft embargo by the English Football League last summer after having taken a loan taken to help the club through the coronavirus pandemic.

While being subject to restrictions around their transfer dealings, Hull were still able to bring in free agents and loanees - although not purchase any players.

But the debut has now been cleared, City confirmed in a statement.

It read: "Hull City can confirm we have repaid the EFL monitored loan and are no longer working under transfer restrictions.

"The loan was taken out following the conclusion of the 2020/21 League One campaign to support the club after more than a season playing behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As part of the loan conditions, we were restricted in terms of salaries, transfer fees and permitted players.