Eleven months into the job, Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey is still to convince some. Follow defeat at bottom-placed Hartlepool United with another on Saturday at home to the predecessor who convinced a lot of them – in a negative way, unfortunately – and the grumbles will grow.

His former club are ninth after a summer of relegation and 11 signings. They must improve but former Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United midfielder Clayton believes they will.

RELFECTIONS: Doncaster Rovers captain Adam Clayton

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are not in a bad spot,” he stressed. "We have made a decent start – one point off fourth with a brand-new team.

“We keep saying it: 'The best is yet to come’.

"This group, when it’s confident, is as good as anyone in the league. A good win against the top team will hold us in good stead.

"It might be the case where we are getting to the point where we need to start putting it together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it does click into place there’s not far to climb up the table.”

George Miller, Kyle Knoyle and Tommy Row are "touch-and-go", whilst Tom Anderson hopes to play in Tuesday's Football League Trophy game against Barnsley.