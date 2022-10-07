Leyton Orient missing three players for Doncaster Rovers clash as Richie Wellens takes swipe at former club

The 42-year-old feels the club is “totally different” to the one he played at when he returned for a spell as manager last year.

Wellens played 84 times for Doncaster between 2007 and 2009 before returning to the club in 2013. He made another 88 appearances before leaving in 2016.

He helped Rovers gain promotion to the Championship in 2008 but had an unsuccessful stint as manager last year, winning just six of 26 games before being sacked as the club were later relegated from League One.

"It's a club that obviously I'm really fond of, I had some great memories as a player,” said Wellens, who has won League Two manager of the month in August and September.

"But the club I left as a player and went back as a manager is a totally different football club.

"My memories of Doncaster will always be fantastic football team led by John Ryan, who was a brilliant chairman.

"Sean O'Driscoll for me left a legacy at the football club, with a way of playing, but that legacy has disappeared now."

NAILSWORTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Richie Wellens, Manager of Leyton Orient looks o during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Forest Green Rovers and Leyton Orient at The New Lawn on August 09, 2022 in Nailsworth, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Wellens admits team selection will be a difficult process for him this weekend.

The O's are without just three players for their visit to South Yorkshire, meaning Wellens will have to leave a handful of players out of Saturday’s matchday squad.

Both sides are looking to bounce back from defeats after Rovers lost at Hartlepool United on Tuesday while Newport County beat Orient last weekend.

"It's difficult, we've got everybody fit," said Wellens of his side’s injury situation.

"There's probably Ant Georgiou who is still not fit and Dan Nkrumah is returning from a long-term injury.

"[Stephen] Duke-McKenna is making really good progress, but other than that, Hunty [Rob Hunt] is now back, [Adam] Thompson is back in the squad so we will take 20 up.

"We'll make a call. It's not easy leaving two out because everybody deserves to play at the moment.

