Adam Hinshelwood hopes dramatic late point against Halifax Town can 'galvanise' York City

Adam Hinshelwood is hoping York City's dramatic late header Halifax Town can "galvanise" their season, but he was frustrated with the start which meant it only earnt them a draw.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any home fan who got to the game three minutes late would probably have been delighted with the title-chasers' performance. The problem was, by then Adam Senior and Tom Pugh had put the Shaymen 2-0 up.

Ollie Pearce's first-half penalty pulled one back but it looked like that was all the Minstermen were going to get when substitute Ashley Nathaniel-George was sent off in time added at the end of an even second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Callum Howe's header in the 10th added minute snatched a point for the title-chasers.

Hinshelwood hopes it can be this season's "Aldershot moment".

"It's in between the ears," said Hinshelwood of his side's sloppy start. "They're uncharacteristic mistakes we're making and we're getting punished for them. You don't always get to respond and get something from the game.

"It needs to be a point that galvanises our season.

"When Lennie (Lenell John-Lewis) scored a late goal against Aldershot, that's what galvanised us last season so I'm hoping the Callum Howe header at the end can do the same job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIXED EMOTIONS: York City manager Adam Hinshelwood (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Probably 85 minutes of the game is unbelievable. They're a real, good, stubborn side and we created so many chances and played with intensity but we can't start games like that.

"We go 2-0 down and then there’s a response and I just said to the players we've to find a way to play with that mindset from the start of games because we just about managed to get a point on the board from a terrible start but you're not always going to be able to do that.

"I thought they were an absolute credit from going 2-0 down, it would have been easy to crumble.

"Is it a case of 2-0 down, you've got a nothing-to-lose mindset and you chuck everything at it? We've got to find that mindset from the start of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We made enough chances – Cal Howe had a header, Ty (Sinclair) had two unbelievable chances. I think we've created enough to win the game.

"I thought we really got on top of them late on, I just wished we'd played like that in the first 10 minutes.

"We started the game very badly but the response from the players was tremendous and I'm hoping we can take a lot of encouragement from that and start the game (at Maidenhead United) in a better way on Tuesday.

"Even with 10 men, even when it went to 2-2 we chucked men forward and tried to get a winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel for Halifax, it's gone against them twice (they lost the reverse fixture 2-1 to a late goal) but the players never know when they're beaten and we've got to start games better."

The win came at a cost with injuries and suspensions, the most concerning when Ryan Fallowfield was knocked unconscious and needed 10 minutes of treatment on the field.

"As he went down he just caught Luca Thomas's knee," explained Hinshelwood. "He's got a big cut on his head. It knocked him unconscious for a bit but he was conscious at half-time.

"That was the message at haf-time – can we do it for our team-mate?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Josh Stones got a dead leg right on the belly of the quad early in the game and he had very heavy strapping on it. it's a shame we had to bring him off because I think him and Ollie worked well together."

Nathaniel-George's red card angered the home fans and replays showed the substitute won the ball in his tackle with Scott High but it said a lot that before seeing the replays, his manager felt it was the right decision.

"He (referee Scott Simpson) let a lot go," said Hinshelwood. "It was probably the right call, it looked a bad challenge from Ash. I don't know if he's got the ball and gone over the top of it.