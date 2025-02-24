Adam Hinshelwood wants to see same York City spirit earlier as Halifax Town's Chris Millington rues 'chaos'
In a game where York’s Ryan Fallowfield being knocked unconscious and 10 substitutions spread over seven blocks added 21 minutes, Halifax led for 108. They scored inside two through Adam Senior and less than a minute later through Tom Pugh.
York had Ashley Nathaniel-George sent off in the fifth added minute, by which time Ollie Pearce's penalty had reduced the arrears, but captain Callum Howe waited until the 10th to equalise.
"They showed a good intensity and good spirit and we created a lot of chances," said Hinshelwood. "Halifax don't give much away but we're disappointed we didn't come away with all three points.
"We've just got to find a way to bring that 2-0 down mindset at the start. If we can, I know this group of players have lots of spirit.
"For 85 minutes we played at a real good tempo. It's so important we now go to Maidenhead (on Tuesday) and give it our all for the three points."
Halifax manager Chris Millington admitted his young side were "overwhelmed".
"Probably the one disappointment was the fact York were down to 10 men when they scored the equaliser,” he said. "But there was a lot of chaos – injuries, sendings off, shape change. It maybe just overwhelmed us and led to us being a bit disorganised.
"It hurts but in the wider context we've taken a point away at a very good team. We've got to be pleased with that.
"I hope the fans are proud of the application they saw because I know I am."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.