AFC Barrow v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites to make late fitness call on Stephen Dooley

The 30-year-old midfielder has started each of the Sulphurites’ four League Two matches this term, but was withdrawn in the 63rd minute of Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Gillingham due to a groin issue.

“We won’t risk Stephen on Saturday if there’s any chance he’s not right,” the Harrogate boss explained.

“I’d rather leave him out for one game and the lad get himself right, than risk him potentially doing himself some serious damage and then he’s out for the long term.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver won't risk Stephen Dooley in Barrow today if he is not fully fit. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

“We had to take Stephen off [at Gillingham] because he was feeling his groin, which he’s felt for the past week or so, just niggling him.

“You could see a few grimaces on the pitch, so it was precautionary and we’ll have to make sure that he’s okay.”

Town were without goalkeeper Pete Jameson at Gillingham due to him suffering with heat stroke sustained during last weekend’s goalless draw at home to Crawley.

The 29-year-old stopper was however due to return to training on Friday and is therefore expected to be available for selection up in Cumbria.

Town head to Barrow fresh off the back of Tuesday’s 2-0 victory down in Kent, their second success in four League Two matches this term and one which lifted them up to eighth place in the table.

“I think that this one will probably be our toughest test yet,” Weaver added.