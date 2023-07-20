All Sections
AFC Bournemouth 'close to agreeing a deal' for Leeds United and Middlesbrough-linked Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow

Leeds United-linked goalkeeper Karl Darlow is reportedly close to joining Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST

The Newcastle United goalkeeper has been linked with numerous clubs this summer, with Leeds United and Middlesbrough among them. However, according to The Northern Echo, AFC Bournemouth have held talks with Newcastle and Darlow’s representatives and a deal is close to being agreed.

Leeds are said to still be an interested party but Bournemouth’s attempts to sign the 32-year-old are reportedly at a more advanced stage. He is currently in the USA with Newcastle, although the report claims he could be given permission to leave the tour to complete a move to the Cherries.

Hull City were also linked with Darlow earlier on in the summer transfer window, but Tigers boss Liam Rosenior played down the chances of a move materialising.

The goalkeeper has been with Newcastle United since 2014. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesThe goalkeeper has been with Newcastle United since 2014. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
The goalkeeper has been with Newcastle since 2014, when he joined the club from Nottingham Forest. He has made a total of 100 appearances for the Magpies.

