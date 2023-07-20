The Newcastle United goalkeeper has been linked with numerous clubs this summer, with Leeds United and Middlesbrough among them. However, according to The Northern Echo, AFC Bournemouth have held talks with Newcastle and Darlow’s representatives and a deal is close to being agreed.

Leeds are said to still be an interested party but Bournemouth’s attempts to sign the 32-year-old are reportedly at a more advanced stage. He is currently in the USA with Newcastle, although the report claims he could be given permission to leave the tour to complete a move to the Cherries.

Hull City were also linked with Darlow earlier on in the summer transfer window, but Tigers boss Liam Rosenior played down the chances of a move materialising.

The goalkeeper has been with Newcastle United since 2014. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images