Hull City have been priced out of a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who has also been linked with Leeds United.

Darlow ended the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Hull, impressing across his 12 appearances for the club. He had been linked with a return to the Tigers, but Hull boss Liam Rosenior has played down the chances of a reunion.

He told Hull Live: "I don't think Karl is someone that will be joining us, Karl is someone who I loved working with, he's an outstanding goalkeeper, but the price that Newcastle are speaking about is something we can't do this summer.

"I'm disappointed, but that's football. My job is to give this football club the best squad possible. Can we be successful without Karl Darlow? One hundred per cent, so we move on. We have targets in the goalkeeping area. Matty Ingram gives me so much confidence, I'm not going to panic into signing a goalkeeper and we'll keep working on our targets.”

Darlow ended the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Hull. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images