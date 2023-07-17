All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Hull City admit defeat in pursuit of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow amid Leeds United links

Hull City have been priced out of a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who has also been linked with Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST

Darlow ended the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Hull, impressing across his 12 appearances for the club. He had been linked with a return to the Tigers, but Hull boss Liam Rosenior has played down the chances of a reunion.

He told Hull Live: "I don't think Karl is someone that will be joining us, Karl is someone who I loved working with, he's an outstanding goalkeeper, but the price that Newcastle are speaking about is something we can't do this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm disappointed, but that's football. My job is to give this football club the best squad possible. Can we be successful without Karl Darlow? One hundred per cent, so we move on. We have targets in the goalkeeping area. Matty Ingram gives me so much confidence, I'm not going to panic into signing a goalkeeper and we'll keep working on our targets.”

Most Popular
Darlow ended the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Hull. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesDarlow ended the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Hull. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Darlow ended the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Hull. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

This could potentially be music to the ears of Leeds United, who the Yorkshire Evening Post have claimed have Darlow on their radar. The club have also been linked with Alexander Nubel, currently of Bayern Munich.

Related topics:Newcastle UnitedYorkshire Evening PostHullTigers