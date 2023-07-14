According to BILD, the Whites are one of two options for Nubel, who has spent the last two seasons out on loan in France with Monaco. The report states German outfit Stuttgart would like to take the stopper on loan, while Leeds would reportedly “like to make a permanent commitment”.

There is currently uncertainty in the Leeds goalkeeping department, with Illan Meslier reportedly expected to leave after four years at Elland Road. Joel Robles was not offered a new deal at the end of last season and is currently a free agent, leaving Leeds with a relatively inexperienced pool of goalkeepers.

