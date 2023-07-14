All Sections
'Would like to make a permanent commitment' - Leeds United linked with Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel amid Illan Meslier uncertainty

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel – but are said to have competition.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST

According to BILD, the Whites are one of two options for Nubel, who has spent the last two seasons out on loan in France with Monaco. The report states German outfit Stuttgart would like to take the stopper on loan, while Leeds would reportedly “like to make a permanent commitment”.

There is currently uncertainty in the Leeds goalkeeping department, with Illan Meslier reportedly expected to leave after four years at Elland Road. Joel Robles was not offered a new deal at the end of last season and is currently a free agent, leaving Leeds with a relatively inexperienced pool of goalkeepers.

Nubel is no veteran at 26, although boasts experience as a number one in the top flights of both Germany and France. Over the duration of his two years on loan at Monaco, he made 97 appearances in all competitions for the club.

