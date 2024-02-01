The winger departed Elland Road on the summer window’s deadline day, sealing a season-long loan move to Bournemouth in dramatic circumstances. As part of the deal, Jaidon Anthony joined Daniel Farke’s squad.

Sinisterra has since racked up 13 league appearances for Bournemouth and is believed to have impressed Cherries boss Andoni Iraola.

According to TEAMtalk, Bournemouth want to turn his loan into a permanent deal before the January window is brought to an end. The report claims the Cherries would like to secure the Colombia international to free up loanee space in their squad.

Luis Sinisterra left Leeds United on loan on the final day of the summer transfer window. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds are reportedly reluctant to sanction a January sale, therefore a hefty fee may be required to temp the Whites.

Sinisterra first arrived in England in 2022, joining Leeds from Feyenoord having been earmarked as a replacement for Raphinha. He showed plenty of promise as Leeds suffered relegation to the Premier League, but was hampered by injury.

Speaking about his loan move to Bournemouth back in September, Sinisterra told BBC Radio Solent: “I had other options, but they were outside of England. It was really difficult with Leeds United, from the beginning, because they wanted me to stay.

“The team and club have been really good and have given me a really warm welcome. I’m happy about that. I spoke with Jefferson Lerma [ex-Bournemouth midfielder] and Marcos Senesi before I came, so it was really easy to know about the team, about the club, and of course they said really good things about the club. So that’s why I took the decision to come to Bournemouth.

“[Jefferson] said it’s a nice club to play at and to develop. Of course he told me about the city and he was really settling in at Bournemouth. So that’s one of the reasons why I’m here.