Transfer speculation regarding the winger was rife throughout the summer but it was not until the final hours of the transfer window that he sealed an exit.

The 24-year-old made his debut for the Cherries last week and could make his second appearance for the club this weekend, when Bournemouth visit Brighton & Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Sinisterra said: “I had other options, but they were outside of England. It was really difficult with Leeds United, from the beginning, because they wanted me to stay.

Leeds United’s Luis Sinisterra has spoken out on his deadline day loan move to AFC Bournemouth. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“The team and club have been really good and have given me a really warm welcome. I’m happy about that. I spoke with Jefferson Lerma [ex-Bournemouth midfielder] and Marcos Senesi before I came, so it was really easy to know about the team, about the club, and of course they said really good things about the club. So that’s why I took the decision to come to Bournemouth.

“[Jefferson] said it’s a nice club to play at and to develop. Of course he told me about the city and he was really settling in at Bournemouth. So that’s one of the reasons why I’m here.

“I spent almost three years with Marcos at Feyenoord, and with Tyler [Adams] one year with him last year. So of course I texted them and they gave me all of the advice and told me everything about this club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinisterra joined Leeds in the summer of 2022, making the move from Feyenoord when Jesse Marsch was at the helm at Elland Road.

He was plagued by injuries and managed just 19 league outings for the Whites last season.

When asked whether he enjoyed his time at Leeds, Sinisterra answered: “Yes I did, of course. Avoiding the relegation, I have had a really good time there, and my family as well. But, you know, my desire is always to play at the highest level. So I was looking for that.