AFC Bournemouth man 'could attract interest' from Sheffield United with bids anticipated
According to The Telegraph, the 31-year-old is expected to attract several bids and has been the subject of enquiries from Championship clubs.
However, he could be handed a Premier League lifeline as the report claims Sheffield United could show interest ahead of the deadline.
The Blades have sprung into action in the transfer market recently, with left-back Luke Thomas being their most recent capture.
Their frontline has already been bolstered by the addition of Cameron Archer, who has joined on a permanent deal from Aston Villa.
Moore would pose a different type of threat to Archer, having cultivated a reputation as an imposing physical presence gifted at battling with defenders.
He has 30 Premier League appearances on his CV, three of which have been made this season.
The Wales international has been on the books of the Cherries since last year, when he joined from Cardiff City.