All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

AFC Bournemouth man 'could attract interest' from Sheffield United with bids anticipated

AFC Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore could reportedly attract interest from Sheffield United before the transfer window shuts.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:17 BST

According to The Telegraph, the 31-year-old is expected to attract several bids and has been the subject of enquiries from Championship clubs.

However, he could be handed a Premier League lifeline as the report claims Sheffield United could show interest ahead of the deadline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blades have sprung into action in the transfer market recently, with left-back Luke Thomas being their most recent capture.

Most Popular
Bids for AFC Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore are anticipated. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty ImagesBids for AFC Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore are anticipated. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images
Bids for AFC Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore are anticipated. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Their frontline has already been bolstered by the addition of Cameron Archer, who has joined on a permanent deal from Aston Villa.

Moore would pose a different type of threat to Archer, having cultivated a reputation as an imposing physical presence gifted at battling with defenders.

He has 30 Premier League appearances on his CV, three of which have been made this season.

The Wales international has been on the books of the Cherries since last year, when he joined from Cardiff City.

Related topics:BladesPremier LeagueThe TelegraphWalesCardiff City