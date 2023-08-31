AFC Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore could reportedly attract interest from Sheffield United before the transfer window shuts.

According to The Telegraph, the 31-year-old is expected to attract several bids and has been the subject of enquiries from Championship clubs.

However, he could be handed a Premier League lifeline as the report claims Sheffield United could show interest ahead of the deadline.

The Blades have sprung into action in the transfer market recently, with left-back Luke Thomas being their most recent capture.

Their frontline has already been bolstered by the addition of Cameron Archer, who has joined on a permanent deal from Aston Villa.

Moore would pose a different type of threat to Archer, having cultivated a reputation as an imposing physical presence gifted at battling with defenders.

He has 30 Premier League appearances on his CV, three of which have been made this season.