Former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph is leaving AFC Bournemouth upon the expiry of his contract.

The veteran stopper’s Cherries deal is up this summer and it has been confirmed he will be allowed to seek pastures new. The news of his imminent departure will no doubt have put clubs looking to recruit experience between the sticks on alert.

Deals for out-of-contract players can be agreed and there has already been plenty of business struck since the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Randolph may not have years left at 37 but could prove to be a shrewd short-term signing.

He was linked with Leeds back in January 2022, with the Whites said to be on the hunt for a seasoned stopper. However, he was reportedly told he had to stay at West Ham United.

Former Middlesbrough and West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph is a free agent. Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The former Republic of Ireland international did eventually leave the Hammers a year later, when he penned an 18-month contract at Bournemouth. He has acted as an understudy for the Cherries and is moving on without having made his debut for the club.

Although his proposed move to Leeds did not materialise, Randolph does have over 100 appearances for their Yorkshire rivals Middlesbrough on his CV. He represented the club for three years, amassing 112 outings between 2017 and 2020.