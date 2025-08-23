BEING named as Barnsley’s ‘number one’ before a ball was kicked this season is bringing out the best in Murphy Cooper.

The responsibility is sitting well on the young shoulders of the QPR loanee, 23, who got his rewards on Tuesday night by virtue of his first clean sheet in Reds colours.

Conor Hourihane is quick to not only praise his attributes in terms of shot-stopping, athleticism and kicking - ones you traditionally associate with all accomplished goalkeepers - but also his character and personality.

On Reading-born Cooper, Hourihane, whose side remain unbeaten this term, Hourihane said: "Murph has been fantastic; a breath of fresh air. I know I keep going on about it.

Barnsley summer signing Murphy Cooper. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"He’s got attributes on and off the pitch which is really key.

"He’s bubbly around the place and on the grass, he is vocal and makes good decisions and is good with his feet.

"On top of that, he can keep the ball out of the back of his net and make big moments and saves.

"We are really fortunate to have Murph in the building as our number one and I have been really, really impressed with him on and off the grass.”

ANKLE ISSUE: Barnsley's Mael de Gevigney (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Barnsley face a Dons side who have proved, like throughout last year’s promotion campaign, that they are a tough nut to crack and hard to beat.

Hourihane added: "They are a really good side who had brilliant success.

"Luton and Cardiff only just got past them and they had a good win away at Reading.

"It’s another tough test and Johnnie Jackson has got them well drilled and organised and they will cause teams problems.

"We need to fully at it and focused on the job ahead. We will be fully ready for that, no doubt."