AFC Wrexham v Barnsley: Tough period begins with Hollywood appointment

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

A QUICK glance at Barnsley's forthcoming itinerary will leave no-one of a Reds persuasion in any doubt as to the importance of December in terms of their League One season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Tuesday's trip to Wrexham's imposing Racecourse Ground citadel, where the Red Dragons have taken a staggering 197 points in 77 league games during Phil Parkinson's watch, they welcome title favourites Birmingham City next weekend.

Throw in trips to two aspiring sides in Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers and a long journey to Exeter City, and the tough nature of the festive month is further reinforced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The start to 2025 affords no respite either with Barnsley - who currently occupy the final play-off spot on goal difference - hosting Wrexham in a quick-fire reunion with the Welsh outfit.

Following a hard week on the home front - where the Reds' lack of ruthlessness in the final third has proved frustrating in the extreme - Darrell Clarke's side have no time to dwell on things at a critical juncture in their campaign.

He also has his sights on January as well.

Clarke, whose side mustered 70 goal attempts in three Oakwell matches against Wigan Athletic, Reading and Bristol Rovers in league and cup and registered just two goals, said: “We want to get ourselves in a really challenging position and when you get through to the halfway stage, 23 games, we want to be in a really challenging position.

"I pride myself over the years in having a successful group of lads and my teams getting stronger and stronger as that’s the work we do and always the hope. And I believe in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe we will get stronger and in a really good position halfway through the season to be challenging."

Clarke has plenty on his plate in terms of amassing the requisite points required to keep his side firmly in the top-six picture this month and it's a challenge that motivates him.

Looking further down the horizon, the Reds chief is also planning ahead for the January transfer window, with December also likely to be a time when he and his staff reach conclusions regarding certain squad players.

Clarke feels that his squad, as it stands, is too big and while he is determined to bring in a couple of quality additions to go straight into first-team contention, he is also conscious of the need to streamline his numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, Clarke commented: "Most weeks, we’re in recruitment meetings, talking about what we want to do.

"I think there’s one or two players who want to go and play games and need to play games, to be honest.

"There always has to be a freshness in each window and we have to make sure we keep getting stronger each window, as a football club.

"For me, the squad is a little bit too big, certainly at the minute it is.