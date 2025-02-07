Agendas are out of the window for Huddersfield Town but painful disruptions continue for Michael Duff following dual setback

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 7th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff may be glad to know where his squad stands following the closure of the winter window, but the disruptions continue unfortunately.

Town made a deadline-day swoop to sign versatile Wolves attacker Tawanda Chirewa - a third loanee from the Premier League club - and it is timely.

After allowing Bojan Radulovic to hopefully rediscover his confidence after a goal drought at Town - he joined Dutch outfit Fortuna Sittard on loan on Tuesday - the club’s desperate injury curse continues with jinxed striker Rhys Healey out for the rest of the season following surgery after suffering a cartilage injury last weekend.

Left wing-back Ruben Roosken is also facing time out after also injuring his knee at Northampton. An update on his length of absence is likely next week.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff.placeholder image
Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff.

Despite the blows, Duff is not one for bemoaning his lot. And one thing is for sure, given their injury record, every manjack of the squad are likely to be needed between now and May if Town’s season is to be a success.

He said: "It is what it is now. All agendas have got to go out of the window. You need the team to succeed, whether you are out of contract (this summer) or trying to move or think you should be playing at a higher level.

"You have to do well between now and the end of the season to get to where you want to get to - whether it’s a new deal here or somewhere else or a move somewhere else.

"Even if you don’t get a contract here, if the team does well, you will get a better contract somewhere else. It ‘unmuddies’ the water.”

Rhys Healey.placeholder image
Rhys Healey.

Better news, injury wise, has seen key midfielder David Kasumu return to training.

Tom Lees, who broke his nose recently, is available for the weekend game against Reading – although he will wear a protective mask. Josh Koroma is back.

