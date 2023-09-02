All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Agent of Leeds United star Luis Sinisterra speaks out after AFC Bournemouth move on deadline day

The agent of Luis Sinisterra has spoken out following the winger’s deadline day move from Leeds United to AFC Bournemouth.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

The Colombian joined the Cherries on loan in the late stages of the window, with Jaidon Anthony heading in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

There had been speculation regarding his future throughout the summer, with Brentford among the clubs linked with the 24-year-old.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, it was Bournemouth who secured his services with a dramatic late deal.

Most Popular
The agent of Luis Sinisterra has spoken out following the winger’s deadline day move from Leeds United to AFC Bournemouth. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesThe agent of Luis Sinisterra has spoken out following the winger’s deadline day move from Leeds United to AFC Bournemouth. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
The agent of Luis Sinisterra has spoken out following the winger’s deadline day move from Leeds United to AFC Bournemouth. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

His agent, Simone Rondanini, has issued a social media message following the move.

Posting on Instagram, he said: “Happiness has to be sought and, sometimes, you have to fight to get it. Together we made it easier. ‘Just say no to deal breaker’, YOU WIN!”

The post has since been edited, with the caption now reading: “It hasn't been easy but we're taking the good out of this experience. Now it's time to bring your magic to this new elastic. Last minute deal!”

Sinisterra departed West Yorkshire with 26 Leeds appearances on his CV, with his future beyond the end of his loan stint on the coast uncertain.

Related topics:BrentfordInstagram