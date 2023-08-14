All Sections
Ajax 'agree £12m fee' for Middlesbrough's Sheffield United-linked star Chuba Akpom

Ajax have reportedly agreed a £12m fee to sign forward Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST

The 27-year-old enjoyed a prolific campaign at the Riverside last season, scoring 28 goals over the course of his 40 appearances in the Championship.

His exploits had led to reports linking him with a move to Premier League newcomers Sheffield United.

However, the Blades may have missed out on the ex-Arsenal prospect as Mail Online have claimed Dutch giants Ajax have beaten the Blades and Lens to his signature.

Chuba Akpom's days at Middlesbrough appear numbered. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesChuba Akpom's days at Middlesbrough appear numbered. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Chuba Akpom's days at Middlesbrough appear numbered. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He will reportedly travel to the Netherlands to undergo a medical today (August 14). Lens are said to have lodged an £8m bid for the forward which has been trumped by Ajax’s offer.

Akpom was not in the Middlesbrough squad for their 3-0 defeat to Coventry City at the weekend.

He had also not been involved in Boro’s Carabao Cup clash with Huddersfield Town and did not step off the bench in their league opener against Millwall.

