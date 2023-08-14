The 27-year-old enjoyed a prolific campaign at the Riverside last season, scoring 28 goals over the course of his 40 appearances in the Championship.

His exploits had led to reports linking him with a move to Premier League newcomers Sheffield United.

However, the Blades may have missed out on the ex-Arsenal prospect as Mail Online have claimed Dutch giants Ajax have beaten the Blades and Lens to his signature.

Chuba Akpom's days at Middlesbrough appear numbered. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He will reportedly travel to the Netherlands to undergo a medical today (August 14). Lens are said to have lodged an £8m bid for the forward which has been trumped by Ajax’s offer.

Akpom was not in the Middlesbrough squad for their 3-0 defeat to Coventry City at the weekend.