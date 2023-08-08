The summer window has been a difficult one for the Blades, who have lost influential playmaker Iliman Ndiaye and could now reportedly lose crucial figure Sander Berge to top flight rivals Burnley.

However, Paul Heckingbottom’s frontline could be strengthened as TEAMtalk have claimed Akpom is a target for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old did not hit the ground running at the Riverside, initially struggling for consistency and finding himself out on loan at PAOK.

He was named as a substitute for Middlesbrough’s league opener against Millwall. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, he has emerged as a key figure in Michael Carrick’s side and scored 28 goals in the Championship last season.

He was named as a substitute for Middlesbrough’s league opener against Millwall, but was not used. Talks between Akpom and his current club are said to be ongoing but he has also been linked with Everton and Crystal Palace.