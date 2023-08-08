All Sections
Sheffield United 'eyeing a £10m move' for Middlesbrough's Everton and Crystal Palace-linked star Chuba Akpom

Sheffield United are reportedly eyeing a £10m move for Middlesbrough marksman Chuba Akpom.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST

The summer window has been a difficult one for the Blades, who have lost influential playmaker Iliman Ndiaye and could now reportedly lose crucial figure Sander Berge to top flight rivals Burnley.

However, Paul Heckingbottom’s frontline could be strengthened as TEAMtalk have claimed Akpom is a target for the club.

The 27-year-old did not hit the ground running at the Riverside, initially struggling for consistency and finding himself out on loan at PAOK.

He was named as a substitute for Middlesbrough’s league opener against Millwall. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesHe was named as a substitute for Middlesbrough’s league opener against Millwall. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
However, he has emerged as a key figure in Michael Carrick’s side and scored 28 goals in the Championship last season.

He was named as a substitute for Middlesbrough’s league opener against Millwall, but was not used. Talks between Akpom and his current club are said to be ongoing but he has also been linked with Everton and Crystal Palace.

The Arsenal academy graduate found the target against the Blades when they hosted Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane back in February. He has a total of 129 second tier appearances on his CV, although has appeared in the Premier League on just four occasions.

