Burnley 'have held talks' with Sheffield United over Liverpool and Newcastle-United linked midfielder Sander Berge

Burnley have reportedly held talks with Sheffield United over a deal for midfielder Sander Berge.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:48 BST

The Norway international has one year remaining on his contract at Bramall Lane and has previously been linked with Premier League sides Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Despite speculation regarding his future, he remained on the books of the Blades last season and played a key role in Sheffield United sealing promotion back to the top flight.

However, promotion does not appear to have deterred Burnley as the Clarets are said to have spoken to Sheffield United about the 25-year-old. The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath tweeted: “Burnley have held discussions with Sheffield United over a deal for Norway midfielder Sander Berge. The 25-year-old has one year left on contract and there has been interest in previous windows without a deal progressing.”

Berge joined Sheffield United in 2020, arriving from Genk during the tenure of Chris Wilder. He has since made a total of 109 appearances for the Blades in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and registering 12 assists.

Losing Berge would be another blow to Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom, who has already lost influential playmaker Iliman Ndiaye to Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Related topics:Sander BergeLiverpoolBurnleyNewcastlePaul HeckingbottomNorwayNewcastle UnitedBramall Lane