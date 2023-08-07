The Norway international has one year remaining on his contract at Bramall Lane and has previously been linked with Premier League sides Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Despite speculation regarding his future, he remained on the books of the Blades last season and played a key role in Sheffield United sealing promotion back to the top flight.

However, promotion does not appear to have deterred Burnley as the Clarets are said to have spoken to Sheffield United about the 25-year-old. The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath tweeted: “Burnley have held discussions with Sheffield United over a deal for Norway midfielder Sander Berge. The 25-year-old has one year left on contract and there has been interest in previous windows without a deal progressing.”

Berge joined Sheffield United in 2020, arriving from Genk during the tenure of Chris Wilder. He has since made a total of 109 appearances for the Blades in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and registering 12 assists.