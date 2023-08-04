All 24 Championship season ticket prices - Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Hull City and rivals
Fans can enjoy second tier action across each of the next three days as their wait for competitive football finally comes to an end. The season begins tonight (August 4) at Hillsborough, where Sheffield Wednesday will be hosting Southampton.
The opening weekend action will then continue until the full-time whistle is blown on Sunderland’s clash with Ipswich Town on Sunday (August 6). Fans across the country will have their tickets at the ready – but how much does it cost to attend the games?
Below is the price of the cheapest adult season ticket at every Championship club.