The Championship is back this weekend, returning with a packed schedule of fixtures.

Fans can enjoy second tier action across each of the next three days as their wait for competitive football finally comes to an end. The season begins tonight (August 4) at Hillsborough, where Sheffield Wednesday will be hosting Southampton.

The opening weekend action will then continue until the full-time whistle is blown on Sunderland’s clash with Ipswich Town on Sunday (August 6). Fans across the country will have their tickets at the ready – but how much does it cost to attend the games?

Below is the price of the cheapest adult season ticket at every Championship club.

1 . Championship season ticket prices Here is the cheapest adult season ticket at every Championship club. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 24. Queens Park Rangers Cheapest adult season ticket: £242 Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 23. Huddersfield Town Cheapest adult season ticket: £249 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 22. Coventry City Cheapest adult season ticket: £250 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images Photo Sales