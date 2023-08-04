All Sections
All 24 Championship season ticket prices - Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Hull City and rivals

The Championship is back this weekend, returning with a packed schedule of fixtures.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:20 BST

Fans can enjoy second tier action across each of the next three days as their wait for competitive football finally comes to an end. The season begins tonight (August 4) at Hillsborough, where Sheffield Wednesday will be hosting Southampton.

The opening weekend action will then continue until the full-time whistle is blown on Sunderland’s clash with Ipswich Town on Sunday (August 6). Fans across the country will have their tickets at the ready – but how much does it cost to attend the games?

Below is the price of the cheapest adult season ticket at every Championship club.

Here is the cheapest adult season ticket at every Championship club.

1. Championship season ticket prices

Here is the cheapest adult season ticket at every Championship club. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £242

2. 24. Queens Park Rangers

Cheapest adult season ticket: £242 Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £249

3. 23. Huddersfield Town

Cheapest adult season ticket: £249 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £250

4. 22. Coventry City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £250 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

