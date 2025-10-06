'All-action', 'tenacious': Two defensive 7/10s in Harrogate Town's player ratings - but some 5/10s versus Crewe
Belshaw: Relieved when he charged out of goal and couldn’t clear. Fortunately O’Reilly slipped. 6
Burrell: Not the easiest first half and had some issues down his side all game. 5.
O’Connor: Kept busy as Crewe were firmly in the ascendant after levelling. 6
Faulkner: All-action. Put his body on the line. 7
Evans: Slotted in at left-back and was tenacious and persistent. 7
Morris: Pushed back as Crewe came on strong. 6
Sutton: Restored to the starting line-up and put in a decent shift. 6
Duke-McKenna: Hinted at things at times. But not at his very best. 5.
Taylor: Fairly quiet. One wild shot over in first half. 5.
Smith: Impressive in the opening half-hour and set up the hosts’ opener with a surging run and cross. Faded a bit after strong start. 6
Muldoon: Outsmarted Golding on several occasions and scored a centre-forward’s header. Moments of nous. 7
Substitutes: McAlney (Taylor 62) 6.
Fox (Sutton 62) 6.
Bennett (Muldoon 70 (Cursons 92) 6.
Not used: Oxley, Asare, Bradley.