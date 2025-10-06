'All-action', 'tenacious': Two defensive 7/10s in Harrogate Town's player ratings - but some 5/10s versus Crewe

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 6th Oct 2025, 21:56 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 22:04 BST
HERE are the Harrogate Town player ratings from Monday night’s home game against Crewe Alexandra at Wetherby Road.

Belshaw: Relieved when he charged out of goal and couldn’t clear. Fortunately O’Reilly slipped. 6

Burrell: Not the easiest first half and had some issues down his side all game. 5.

O’Connor: Kept busy as Crewe were firmly in the ascendant after levelling. 6

Form Harrogate Town winger Stephen Duke-McKenna (right).
Form Harrogate Town winger Stephen Duke-McKenna (right).

Faulkner: All-action. Put his body on the line. 7

Evans: Slotted in at left-back and was tenacious and persistent. 7

Morris: Pushed back as Crewe came on strong. 6

Sutton: Restored to the starting line-up and put in a decent shift. 6

Influential Harrogate Town defender Anthony O'Connor.
Influential Harrogate Town defender Anthony O'Connor.

Duke-McKenna: Hinted at things at times. But not at his very best. 5.

Taylor: Fairly quiet. One wild shot over in first half. 5.

Smith: Impressive in the opening half-hour and set up the hosts’ opener with a surging run and cross. Faded a bit after strong start. 6

Muldoon: Outsmarted Golding on several occasions and scored a centre-forward’s header. Moments of nous. 7

Substitutes: McAlney (Taylor 62) 6.

Fox (Sutton 62) 6.

Bennett (Muldoon 70 (Cursons 92) 6.

Not used: Oxley, Asare, Bradley.

