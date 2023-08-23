All Sections
All-time Premier League table: Where Leeds United, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and more rank

51 clubs have competed in the Premier League since its inception in 1992.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

In the 31 years since England’s top flight was repackaged, numerous clubs have come and gone while five have never dropped out of the league once.

There has been plenty of Yorkshire representation, even if the county is not heavily represented this season.

But who is the best Premier League club of all time?

Here is the all-time Premier League table, developed by tallying up the total top flight points accumulated by every club since 1992.

Here is the all-time Premier League table.

1. All-time Premier League table

Here is the all-time Premier League table. Photo: Graham Chadwick /Allsport

1 game, 0 points

2. 51. Luton Town

1 game, 0 points Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Image

42 games, 30 points

3. 50. Swindon Town

42 games, 30 points Photo: Michael Cooper/Getty Images

38 games, 35 points

4. 49. Barnsley

38 games, 35 points Photo: Ben Radford /Allsport

