All-Yorkshire back three returns as England leave out Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Mason Mount

For the first time in the tournament, the Three Lions manager has opted for a 3-4-3 formation to match Germany's preferred shape and provide extra security.

It means a return to the all-Yorkshire back three which took England to the World Cup semi-finals - Kyle Walker, John Stones and Harry Maguire.

There is no place for Jack Grealish, Phil Foden or Masoun Mount, all of whom are on the substitute's bench. So is vice-captain Jordan Henderson, with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips retaining his place.

IN TANDEM: John Stones (left) and Harry Maguire excelled alongside Kyle Walker at the 2018 World Cup

To his right is Kieran Trippier, perhaps the best of England's full-backs defensively (though he is at wing-back today).

Bukayo Saka retains his place after a man-of-the-match performance against the Czech Republic.

It means plenty of game-changing options from the bench with five substitutes permitted during 90 minutes, and another in extra-time.

England are the only team yet to concede in the tournament, and well as Croatia and the Czech Republic did in their last-16 matches, the level of competition increases and margin for error shrinks at this stage.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin does not make the bench, like Ben Chilwell and Ben White.

Ilkay Gundogan misses out for Germany, with Leon Goretka keeping his place after an impressive performance against Hungary.

The winners play Sweden or Ukraine in Rome on Saturday.

ENGLAND (3-4-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw; Saka, Kane, Sterling.

Substitutes: Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Mount, Foden, Johnstone, James, Bellingham.