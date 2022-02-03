Allahyar Sayyadmanesh set for Hull City debut after team-mates help him settle quickly

DEADLINE DAY SIGNING: Hull City's Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

The Iranian forward joined on loan from Fenerbahce, the only one of Hull's four January signings not to have played English football before. But coach Shota Arveladze is pleased at how quickly he has settled in, and will have no hesitation about including him in the weekend's Championship game.

"I'm surprised at the way he adapted so quickly," admitted the Georgian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"His English is good enough and from the first (training) session he seemed very active with the boys but I have to mention this group is (made up of) great lads, they've welcome him well.

Nobody makes them (the signings) feel different or new. He set up in two or three days and today (Friday) was probably his fourth session.

"I saw him after training standing talking to the boys. That's great to see. This is what we expect from our side to quickly help these type of boys adapt.

"I'll definitely take him (in Saturday's squad) if tomorrow's session goes well. I hope to use him in the next game."

Signing Sayyadmanesh, Regan Slater, Marcus Forss and Liam Walsh has boosted Arveladze's options, as has positive news from the treatment room.

"I think we've been short because we had unfortunate injuries and I believe with these transfers we get a little bit stronger and have the option to change and give a chance to others to play," said the coach.

"The winter window is always difficult but I'm happy with a few more numbers although I just remember what (Jose) Mourinho said that the only happy manager is (Mauricio) Pochettino!

"But I'm happy I'm here and that I can work with these boys, I can prepare them for the games.

"Even in the winter window two players (Callum Elder and Lewie Coyle) came back from injury and for me it was like a transfer because they have been out for five, six, seven weeks and they are new players for me, plus the four we added. We look better in terms of numbers.

"Only three players are out. We had 24 players in the field (in training).