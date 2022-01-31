January transfer window: Allahyar Sayyadmanesh realises dream after joining Hull City

New Hull City signing Allahyar Sayyadmanesh. Picture courtesy of Hull City AFC.

The Iranian international has signed from Fenerbahce for the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

There are likely to be further developments before the close of business in East Yorkshire at 11pm, with the club also working towards turning Ryan Longman's loan into a permanent transfer. City are also hoping to finalise a deal to sign Brentford striker Marcus Forss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sayyadmanesh joined Fenerbahce in May 2019 after shortly, he made his senior debut for Iran and became his nation’s youngest-ever goalscorer after netting in a 5-0 friendly win against Syria.

The 20-year-old has previously played on loan at İstanbulspor and Ukranian outfit Zorya Luhansk.

Sayyadmanesh said: “First of all, I am really happy to be here at a great club with amazing fans.

“I will try to give my all and help the team because that is the most important thing. I will fight for the team until the end.

“When I was a child, I always followed the English leagues. I am really excited to play here.

“I want to help the team. We’ve won the last three matches and we’ve got good potential and a young team.