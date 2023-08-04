HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock admits that one of his key individual missions this season is to harness the prodigious talent of Sorba Thomas on a consistent basis - and he is prepared to put with a few tantrums along the way in the process.

Thomas has returned to Town following an unproductive spell on loan at Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers in the second half of last season, a campaign which was a fraught one for the Londoner.

Warnock retains faith in the Wales international with his challenge being to utilise his famed man-management skills to get the best out of a player who played a leading role in the Terriers' run to the play-off final in 2021-22.

The veteran boss, whose side open the 2023-24 campaign at one of his former clubs in Plymouth Argyle, said: "Sorba, as everyone probably knows, is not a complicated lad, but it's easy to fall out with him, I'd imagine.

Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"That's the way of putting it... He could fall out with someone in an empty room, (but) we are all ready for him.

"He doesn't affect us all as we know what he's like. Sometimes, I don't mind an edge like that as it brings the best out in people.

"I like what I have seen and he's done what I have asked of him (in pre-season). But I know there's an argument around the corner.

"But I like him as a lad and think he's got tremendous ability. I think he's wasted that a little bit, if I am honest. I think he could have done more in the last 12 or 18 months.

"I did try and sign him at Boreham Wood before when Huddersfield signed him, so he knows I have rated him before and I am hoping I can get a shift out of him.