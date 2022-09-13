Mark Hughes’ men made it 10 points from their last four games to move into the League Two play-off places.

Hughes made three changes from Bradford’s last game when they edged past Walsall . Dion Pereira, back on a season-long loan from Luton, made his first start since returning to the club and Alex Gilliead and Matty Foulds were also included.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A minute’s silence in tribute for the Queen took place before kick-off followed by the national anthem.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Bradford made the perfect start with a goal after only three minutes.

Pereira won a corner and captain Richie Smallwood picked out Cook to head home unmarked from inside the six-yard box. It was the second game in a row that he had scored against one of his former clubs.

The visitors dominated the early exchanges and came close to a second goal from another set-piece. Brad Halliday swung a deep free-kick to the far post where Matty Platt’s header bounced back off the woodwork.

Tranmere had not managed a shot on target in the first half - but that changed four minutes after the restart as captain Kane Hemmings beat Harry Lewis with an equaliser from 15 yards.

Hemmings hit the post with another shot from outside the penalty area and Elliott Nevitt came close with a glancing header from Ethan Bristow’s cross. But Cook clinched it for City when he headed home Matty Foulds’ cross.

Tranmere Rovers: Doohan, Dacres-Cogley, Byrne, Simeu, Turnbull, Bristow, McAlear, O’Connor, Lewis, Hemmings, Nevitt. Subs: Glatzel, Hawkes, Burton, Hughes, Hockenhull, Merrie, Hewelt.

Bradford City: Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Crichlow, Foulds, Smallwood, Gilliead, Pereira, Chapman, Young, Cook. Subs: Oliver, Harratt, Songo’o, Wright, Sutton, Odusina, Doyle.