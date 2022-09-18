Andy Cook is a natural beams Mark Hughes after Bradford City extend unbeaten run

Cook put Bradford in front in the sixth minute with a close range header from captain Richard Smallwood's corner after keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond had turned over a header from Scott Banks.

Cook also saw his shot blocked on the line by the keeper in the 33rd minute before scoring City's second, tapping the ball into the net from Republic of Ireland under-21 winger Tyreik Wright's cross in the 56th minute.

The pacy Wright, on loan from Aston Villa, then completed an impressive full debut by adding a third goal with a deflected right-foot shot after cutting in from the left.

Andy Cook was at the double for Bradford against Stevenage (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Stevenage also had chances and keeper Harry Lewis made fine saves from Luther James-Wildin and Alan Gibley, but they could not pierce a resolute Bradford defence.

The only sour note for the Bantams was the sending-off of right back Brad Halliday in the last minute for a second bookable offence

This was Bradford's fifth win in an unbeaten run of six matches in all competitions and Hughes can see momentum growing. He said: "We talked about this after the game. We need to maintain that.

"I have a lot of time for Andy. He is up there battling against teams that are really physical," adding that Cook should get more protection from referees.

Mark Hughes' Bradford are now unbeaten in six matches (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"He is doing great at the moment In comparison with me because I never used to score goals like Andy does from two or three yards. That shows he is a natural goalscorer. The players know if they put the ball into the right areas he will get on to the end of it. I am sure Andy is enjoying his football. He is playing in a good team. That is why he is scoring goals.

"Stevenage are a difficult team to play against. We had to stand up to the challenge because they asked questions of us physically."

Bradford City: Lewis, Halliday. Platt, Odusina, Foulds, Banks (Sutton 67), Smallwood, Gilliead, H Chapman (Songo'o 67), Wright, Cook (Oliver 77). Unused subs: Doyle (gk), Angol, Young, Harratt.

Stevenage: Ashby-Hammond, James-Wildin, Reeves (Taylor 61), Piergianni, Sweeney, Norris (Rose 61), Roberts, Vancooten, Gilbley, Reid, Earley. Unused subs: A Chapman (gk), Clark, Campbell, Smith, Read.