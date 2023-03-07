Andy Cook's fantastic February puts Bradford City in contention for League Two awards double

Andy Cook's fantastic February has put him and his Bradford City manager Mark Hughes in contention for League Two's monthly awards.

HOT STREAK: Bradford City striker Andy Cook

The Bantams' top-scorer was surprisingly left out of the starting XI for the whole of January with former striker Hughes sensing he needed to be taken out of the firing line.

But since coming back in, he has scored six times in five matches. All but one came in February as City picked up 13 points from a possible 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means Cook is in line to win the division's player of the month award for the second time, having picked up September's.

CONTENDERS: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes and (background) Andy Cook

His former team-mate Elliot Watt is a rival, having topped the fourth-tier assists chart since joining Salford City in the summer. Four of them came in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other two contenders are also midfielders in Stockport County's Will Collar and Dan Kemp of Hartlepool United.