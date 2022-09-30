Andy Dawson praises Hull City's work ethic but little details let them down on 'difficult' night

The game was played hours after coach Shota Arveladze and his assistant Peter van der Veen were sacked after a run of four consecutive defeats, with club favourite Dawson stepping up as caretaker manager.

"When somebody in a football club leaves - somebody that's highly-respected and highly thought-of it's always difficult because you'be got to remember everybody's a human being," said Dawson. "Take the football aspect out of it, two good guys have lost their job and we probably won't see them any more.

"Taking the football side into it we know that's the game we're in."

CARETAKER: Hull City's Andy Dawson

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the same with the match itself, with Luton taking the lead when Elijah Adebayo's shot went in off defender Alfie Jones, and Regan Slater's effort from distance flicked off Dan Potts and onto the opposite crossbar.

Luton doubled their lead shortly before half-time through a long-range effort from Henri Lansbury.

"We knew Luton would come at us and to a man I thought they gave everything but the little details we didn't get right and at the moment every little detail we don't get right costing us," said Dawson, who picked the team two hours before kick-off.

"But that's football, there's no excuses, no hiding place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don't do our job on the first phase of a corner, it hits the bar, hits one of our players (Alfie Jones) and goes in the back of the net. That's football. You do your job right.

"We have a little bit of play, we hit the bar and it doesn't go in. I'm not making excuses, that's the game.

"I'm a big believer the harder you work, the luckier you'll get and that's what we've said to them.

"If they keep doing the right thing, being brave out of possession, winning first contact headers and second balls, then you play and you're brave to get on the ball you'll get your luck in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's difficult for that group of players, we've lost five on the bounce but do they have enough belief and quality to turn it around? Without a shadow of doubt."

Dawson does not know how long he will be in charge, and refused to talk about taking the job permanently.

"It's not about me," he insisted

"This football club, whether I'm a small part of it or a big part of it, the only thing I'm bothered about is seeing people on a pitch on a Saturday, a Tuesday or a Wednesday performing to their max, giving everything and winning games. That's all that matters to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad