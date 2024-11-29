Andy Dawson 'puts his arm around' bruised Hull City players plus a Tim Walter admission from midfielder

THE in-tray for a caretaker head coach, especially one who knows that particular club better than most, is invariably a stacked one.

That pretty much explains the temporary gig that Andy Dawson has been handed at Hull City.

Asked to take interim charge following the sacking of Tim Walter on Wednesday afternoon, the club stalwart must declutter the minds of players and man-manage people and also do his bit to detoxify the mood among an agitated fanbase following a rough start to the season.

He must also prepare a set of players in double-quick time for a game at Middlesbrough on Saturday lunch-time.

Hull City interim head coach Andy Dawson, who has been handed caretaker charge for a second time. Picture: Tony Johnson.

It may be hectic, but the 46-year-old has at least been here before in the autumn of 2022. The first-team side of the club is in safe, capable hands.

Dawson, who held a meeting with players on Thursday morning, said: "There’s been a lot going on. I got a phone call on Wednesday afternoon basically saying that Tim and the staff had left.

"From our perspective, it’s sad. Yes, it’s football, but you build personal relationships with people as well.

"These are human beings who you work with closely, 24-7 really.

“It’s not always easy. Forty-eight hours after, we have a game and that’s the conversation I had and we’ve ‘prepped’ the team for Middlesbrough with Billy Clarke and Conor Sellars coming down from the under-21s to help and they have been brilliant and it’s been good to get another set of eyes and voice.

"We have to build the lads up and give them information. We’ve got to get the enjoyment back into them and hopefully we’ll have a little bit of luck as well because we haven’t had much in recent weeks. We need every member of staff at the football club and fans together and supporting us.

“Because it is not easy, when you have not won in a number of games. They are human beings and confidence can be low.

"The message is stick together, go out and enjoy what you do and play. Work hard and it’s a game of football to go and express yourself. You can put your arm around them and say: ‘do you know what, you can get out of this’ in terms of lack of confidence or whatever.”

It’s Dawson’s job to project a bright and bubbly persona to his players as he attempts to galvanise spirits among a group who are winless in nine matches, but as much as changes in management and new chapters will be forever part of the football world, he has empathy with Walter and his staff, with matters coming to a head when fans turned on Tuesday night during the game with Sheffield Wednesday.

Dawson has been entrusted with holding the fort and taking the Boro game and nothing else, as it stands.

After Saturday, attention will switch to Walter’s permanent successor, once the club’s playing commitments are over on Teesside.

Football is such that many supporters will have already quickly cast the Walter era to the dustbin of history.

Having worked with him at close quarters and got to know him, Dawson has seen the human behind the head coach.

He continued: “I spoke to Tim and his staff and for me, when you hear it, I take the football side out of it.

"They are human beings and good people and have got kids who were at the game (on Tuesday). For me, that’s sad and it must have been hard. I will stay in contact and they came in and saw the lads (on Thursday morning), which showed their credit.

"Fair play to them as it won’t have been easy coming in and they said goodbye to the staff.

"I’ve been in it a long time and you become adaptable and the more experiences you have, the more you know how to cope with different situations. Good and bad.”

Just as changes of manager are part and parcel of the football business for football people such as Dawson, so players get used to it.

And while there is a sense of commiseration and sometimes regret at such moments, there can also be a sense of opportunity.

Marquee summer recruit Kasey Palmer, who has had a frustrating time of it under Walter - and is candid enough to acknowledge that fact - counts himself among that number.

The former Coventry City player said: "I wanted to play a lot more than I played. That’s all I can really say.

"I wanted to play every game and don’t think I got the opportunity to play where I wanted to play and do what I wanted to do.

"Everyone knows Dawse has done an interim role before and knows the dressing room and club more than anyone.

"He’s got everyone back on board and said: ‘we need to stick together’ and try and move forward and be positive.