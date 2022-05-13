The 43-year-old had 10 years as a player at Hull, but has been working as a coach since leaving in 2013, including the last three years with the under-23s.

Pennock, who stood down after eight years at the end of the season, is one of those who has helped to develop Dawson, whose brother Michael also played for the club.

CLUB FAVOURITE: But Andy Dawson, pictured in his playing days, has coaching experience as well as sentiment on his side

Big changes are afoot this summer as owner Acun Ilicali has his first full transfer window in charge but Dawson's appointment is a sign that even with a Turkish owner, vice-chairman (Tan Kesler) and a Georgian coach (Shota Arveladze), Ilicali will be true to his word when he says he wants to keep a connection with Hull's roots too. Dawson's knowledge of the youth system should help continue the successful flow of talent to the first team as Premier League clubs circle around Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves.

“Hopefully, I helped some of the young players develop, and now I’ve been given the opportunity to step up to the first team by the gaffer, Tan and the chairman.

“It’s an opportunity to help a progressive, forward-thinking club, and from my point of view, an opportunity to help me keep developing. Hopefully, I can help the players improve and help the gaffer achieve the goal that everybody wants which is a very positive season next year.”

Northallerton-born Dawson's time at Hull was sandwiched by spells at Scunthorpe United, where he began on his current path as a player coach.

He had two spells as caretaker manager and also served as a first-team and assistant coach before returning to East Yorkshire in September 2019.