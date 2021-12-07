Andy Kiwomya returns to Bradford City 'family' after swapping sides of the fence

BACK HOME: Former winger Andy Kiwomya has been a Bradford City regular for years but now he is back inside the club again

The Huddersfield-born former Bantams winger has rejoined the club as its new performance coach, taking up a similar tole to the one he has done for the likes of the Terriers, Manchester City, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

In recent years the 54-year-old has been on the other side of the fence as the regular matchday summariser for BBC Radio Leeds, and he thinks that gives him an advantage as he returns to his footballing "family".

“It is an exciting opportunity, which I felt I could not pass up, and am now just looking forward to getting stuck into the job, and supporting the manager and backroom staff as best as I can," said Kiwomya, who will start his new role with a League Two home game against Colchester United on Wednesday.

“My previous role has meant I have been able to see a lot of the players already this season, and I arrive with a clear idea on the things I would like to implement, alongside the rest of our performance department, over time.

“I would like say a big thank you to all the City supporters for the love they have shown me over the years, and I hope to repay that as part of this special club once again.

“It is great to be back in the Bradford City family again, and I cannot wait to see you all back at Valley Parade tomorrow night.”

Kiwomya's career took in Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Halifax Town and Stocksbridge Park Steels amongst many others but his affection for the Bantams comes from a spell between 1995 and 1997 which saw him help the club to promotion into what is now the Championship in his debut season.

After retiring from playing, Kiwomya developed his knowledge on the fitness side of the game, and was part of Huddersfield's record-breaking 43-game unbeaten run under Lee Clark in 2011-12.

“Andy has excellent experience, not only as a performance coach but also as a player, and this knowledge will hopefully add lots to our armoury for the remainder of the season and beyond," said manager Derek Adams.