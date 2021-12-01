Bradford City need to start 'killing teams off' says Lee Angol

That was the assessment of forward Lee Angol as Exeter City scored two second-half goals to knock the Bantams out of the Cup on Tuesday night.

With Bradford out of all three knockout competitions available to them, Angol hopes that it could prove a "blessing in disguise" as City aim to start climbing the League Two table.

Derek Adams' side are six points outside the play-off places after 19 games and are five games without a win in the league.

“We have no real choice but to focus on the league now," said Angol.

“At the end of the day, all we want to do is get promotion. Maybe it will turn out to be a blessing in disguise, as we can only have one aim now.

“We just have to keep moving on and keep working hard. Hopefully, in the next game, we will get the win and build from there.

“I do feel like, once we get the wins, the belief in the squad will grow and we will keep winning.”

Angol scored Bradford's only goal in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat in Exeter, as Timothy Dieng and George Ray hit back for the hosts.

“It is frustrating. We do it to ourselves as a team. We are good enough to beat anyone and just shoot ourselves in the foot," reflected Angol of the defeat.

“We say the same thing every week. We are not clinical enough and that came back to bite us again.

“We did not finish the game the way we started it. The feeling is probably worse because of how we played in the first half.

“We have got to start killing teams off, because that is what we have been missing, in the last few weeks especially.”