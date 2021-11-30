Exeter City 2 Bradford City 1: Bantams crash out of the FA Cup

CUP EXIT: Bradford City lost 2-1 at Exeter City on Tuesday evening. Picture: Getty Images.

The Bantams had to make the arduous 564-mile round trip for a second time after Exeter’s substitute controversy in the initial replay.

In the first meeting in Devon, Elliot Watt hit the bar late on in normal time before three extra-time goals seemingly secured a second-round berth for Exeter.

However, the Grecians made a sixth sub, one more than rules permit, during extra time of their 3-0 win which left the FA with no other option then to order the tie to be played again.

Lee Angol put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute but Dieng and Ray struck after the break as the Bantams were left to rue their missed chances at St James’ Park.

Exeter will face Cambridge United away in the second round on Saturday. Derek Adams made a solitary change from Saturday’s draw at Scunthorpe United. Watt returned as Abo Eisa missed out due to aggravating his hamstring injury against the Iron.

Bradford started brightly as Paudie O’Connor’s teasing ball flashed across the face of the hosts’ six-yard box.

But Adams’ charges took a deserved lead in the 11th minute as Angol opened the scoring at the ground he was sent off at in the previous fixture two weeks ago.

The 27-year-old brought down Oscar Threlkeld’s ball before firing home at the back post. It could have been two moments later as Threlkeld saw an effort deflected wide.

Adams’ side continued to dominate but failed to take their chances. Watt fired wide after O’Connor headed back across goal as the visitors searched for a second before the break.

Callum Cooke fired over before Watt had a powerful left-footed strike tipped past the post by Cameron Dawson. An inspired Dawson produced another fine save to deny Threlkeld.

City stopper Richard O’Donnell pulled off a good stop to keep out Josh Coley. Dieng levelled five minutes into the second period after Bradford failed to clear their lines.

And O’Donnell was once again at his best to keep Matt Jay out but the Bantams’ resistance was broken with ten minutes to go when Ray scrambled Archie Collins’ corner home.

Exeter City: Dawson, Key, Stubbs (Ray, 69), Hartridge, Daniel, Coley (Nombe, 69), Taylor (Collins, 56), Kite, Dieng, Edwards (Jay, 68), Brown (Grounds, 90). Unused subs: Brown, Caprice, Sparkes, Cox.

Bradford City : O'Donnell, Threlkeld (Cousin-Dawson, 89), Canavan, O'Connor, Ridehalgh, Songo'o, Sutton (Robinson, 84), Gilliead, Cooke (Foulds, 89), Watt, Angol (Evans, 87). Unused subs: Hornby, Kelleher.