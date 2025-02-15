Angry Barnsley FC head coach Darrell Clarke slams players' mentality yet again and provides an update on Luca Connell after loss to Huddersfield Town
A fine goal from ex-Terriers midfielder Jon Russell gave the hosts a deserved lead at the break, but Town, attacking their big following of 4,502 fans on the resumption, turned things around to claim their first victory in six games, thanks to goals from substitute Josh Koroma and Ben Wiles to claim a seasonal double.
For their part, Barnsley are now winless in six games with their season in danger of petering out.
Clarke said: “Listen, I am angry and frustrated. I am the boss and I take responsibility and accountability all the time. But today, certainly in the second half, the players were nowhere near the level we need to be at and that’s been a regular occurrence for too many games this season.
"What I say to my players is ‘don’t go through your careers not winning anything and nott end up getting promoted and getting that feeling.’ To be able to do that, you have got to be at it day in, day out.
"This performance went from ‘here’ to ‘here’. It’s such a massive gap and there was just that lack of experience and know-how. We have got one or two problems because we are missing Luca (Connell), Phillo (Adam Phillips) and Marc Roberts, who are experienced players at the level at this football club and the other players did not step up to the plate in the second half when we didn’t get going.
"The goals, I don’t know where to start. We should be ‘locked down’."
Phillips missed out with his partner due to give birth, while Connell picked up a foot injury in last weekend’s loss at Stockport.
Clarke added: “Adam’s missus is having a baby and Luca got a massive bad whack on his foot and we’ve had it scanned and had the all-clear on that. But he couldn’t participate today."
Barnsley now find themselves seven points behind the side now in the final play-off berth in Leyton Orient.
On where his side’s season is at, Clarke added: “Being perfectly honest, I think there’s six or seven players in the group who are top-six League One players, but with the rest, I have got to try and get them up to that level.
