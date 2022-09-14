Angry Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey issues stark warning to any 'moping' players

Rovers were second best against another early high-flier in the table in the Bluebirds in their fixture at Holker Street as the hosts continued their outstanding start under ex-Halifax chief Pete Wild with a deserved victory.

In the process, Doncaster suffered a second successive defeat following their home reverse to Mansfield Town, with McSheffrey being the first to admit that his side have 'come up short' in the last two matches.

After receiving a fair few bouquets in the opening month of the season - with McSheffrey named among the nominees for the League Two manager of the month accolade for August - Rovers have been handed a reality check.

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

McSheffrey commented: "You can't just tiptoe around things and put cotton wool around players, they are 24, 25-year-olds, 33-year-olds. You have to tell them how it is at times.

"They have to be accountable enough to accept it. If you want to dissect things and have a pop back that's fine, but we've got the video evidence.

"It's OK taking the plaudits when it's good but you have to be able to take the b********g now and again.

"There were a few words spoken and we definitely need a response and we need some energy around the place on Thursday because if anyone is moping they won't play.

“We had a good start. Now it's about who's coming with us because we've come up short for two games.”

"The message at full time was 'we need more characters that stay in the game. We need better decision-making in possession.”

On his side's below-par display, he added: The second half became a game of turnover football and you eat into their hands to do that with their pace.