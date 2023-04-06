Joseph Olowu has suffered yet another injury in his disrupted season which could even end it.

The centre-back will certainly not face Gillingham on Good Friday and seems highly unlikely to be fit to face Grimsby Town on Easter Monday after tearing his hamstring.

With only five matches to play after that and no promotion bid or relegation battle to rush back for, that could be it for him.

"Joseph's got a slight tear in his hamstring, grade two, so he won't be available for the Gillingham game," revealed coach Danny Schofield.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Doncaster Rovers coach Danny Schofield (right)

"We're going to have to assess him. Grade two's not going to be a quick recovery. We're not very optimistic about the Easter period."

Rovers have been plagued by injuries as their season has fizzled out, but it has at least meant opportunities for youngsters such as Jack Goodman, who made his League Two debut in last week's 2-0 defeat to Crewe Alexandra, and Bobby Faulkner, the man who came on for Olowu in that game.

"All these injuries seem to have come at once for the month of March," said Schofield.

"(Faulkner and Goodman) both did very well when they came onto the pitch having not played many minutes at League Two level, either of them.