'Another two points chucked away': Barnsley FC boss bemoans lack of ruthlessness on another frustrating Oakwell occasion

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke stressed that the Reds paid the price for a lack of ruthlessness in the final third as their spasmodic Oakwell form continued with a 2-2 League One draw with Reading.

The hosts took an early lead through Davis Keillor-Dunn and dominated the first half, but failed to add to their advantage.

They let the Royals back in on the restart with Sam Smith levelling and then putting the Berkshire side in front, with Clarke’s side again profligate with their chances.

They did eventually equalise with a first goal of the campaign from defender Josh Earl, but couldn’t find the winner.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

While only leaders Wycombe have taken more points on the road than Barnsley, it’s a different story at home where the Reds’ record is the 16th best in the division, with just two wins from nine matches thus far - and two home league victories since the end of February.

The Reds, who lost 1-0 at home to Wigan on Saturday, remain in the final play-off spot still.

Clarke, whose side welcome Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup this weekend, a third Oakwell game in a row, said: "Frustrating is the word - around the stadium, in the changing rooms; all the staff. I think that's four shots on target we've conceded in the last two home games and we've conceded three goals.

"The frustration for me was that in the final third, we weren't as clinical and ruthless as we needed to be with crosses. It's another frustrating night at home.

"It's about keeping working and chipping away. There were a lot of things in the performance, the build, the way we got in behind them on many occasions. There was a lot of decent play there, but it counts for nothing if you are not finishing it off in that final third.

"It is only a point and should be all three and don't want to be a repeated record. We dominated large spells of the game on Saturday, certainly in the second half after a poor first half and I wanted a reaction from my players and think I got that with the performance, but not the result.

"I don't think the lads are shying away from taking control of the game and building it. I'm the first one to be critical of my players, but I can only be critical in the final third as we've had that much of the ball and play.