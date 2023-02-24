THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town

On this week’s show, our panel look at whether Javi Gracia can help Leeds United avoid relegation from the Premier League after being chosen as the man to succeed Jesse Marsch.

Is Neil Warnock the man to help Huddersfield Town avoid the drop into League One and can Sheffield United halt their recent mini-slump?

They also look at the respective form of Middlesbrough, Hull City and whether Rotherham United can also secure their Championship status.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter