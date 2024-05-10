Arsenal 'considering' move for former Bradford City man also linked with Chelsea and Manchester United
He may now be England’s first-choice stopper but Pickford was once a green goalkeeper learning his trade in West Yorkshire. The 30-year-old spent most of the 2014/15 campaign on loan at Bradford from Sunderland.
It was his penultimate loan stint away from the Stadium of Light before he established himself as a Premier League goalkeeper. He left Sunderland for Everton in 2017 and has been a regular between the sticks for the Toffees ever since.
His exploits have fuelled transfer speculation and last summer, he was linked with Manchester United. More recently, he has been reported as being on Chelsea’s radar ahead of the summer window.
According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are now considering a move for the goalkeeper. Pickford’s England teammate, Aaron Ramsdale, is currently the understudy stopper at the Emirates Stadium behind David Raya.
Raya is on loan but the Gunners do have an option to make his move permanent. If Pickford was to be lured from Merseyside, it could potentially throw a spanner in the works when it comes to the possibility of retaining Raya.
As well as being renowned for his shot-stopping, Pickford’s ability on the ball has been lauded in recent years. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is known to favour goalkeeper who are skilled at playing out from the back.
