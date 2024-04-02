The 25-year-old has been on Arsenal’s books since 2021, when he joined from Sheffield United. Initially used as the club’s first-choice between the sticks, he has since been leapfrogged in the pecking order by David Raya.

Speculation regarding his future has been rife, as it tends to be when a high-profile goalkeeper finds themselves playing second fiddle. Last month, it was reported that Chelsea could make a move to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Ramsdale is no longer Arsenal's number one. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Mail Online, Newcastle are keen on Ramsdale as they look to freshen up their goalkeeping options with some relative youth. All four of Newcastle’s senior stoppers, Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie, are all over the age of 30.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe worked with Ramsdale at AFC Bournemouth, which could potentially help grease the wheels on a move to St James’ Park. A move away from Arsenal could also potentially boost Ramsdale’s chances of dislodging Jordan Pickford as England’s number one.