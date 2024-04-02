Newcastle United 'reignite' interest in Sheffield United academy graduate also linked with Chelsea
The 25-year-old has been on Arsenal’s books since 2021, when he joined from Sheffield United. Initially used as the club’s first-choice between the sticks, he has since been leapfrogged in the pecking order by David Raya.
Speculation regarding his future has been rife, as it tends to be when a high-profile goalkeeper finds themselves playing second fiddle. Last month, it was reported that Chelsea could make a move to bring him to Stamford Bridge.
According to Mail Online, Newcastle are keen on Ramsdale as they look to freshen up their goalkeeping options with some relative youth. All four of Newcastle’s senior stoppers, Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie, are all over the age of 30.
Magpies boss Eddie Howe worked with Ramsdale at AFC Bournemouth, which could potentially help grease the wheels on a move to St James’ Park. A move away from Arsenal could also potentially boost Ramsdale’s chances of dislodging Jordan Pickford as England’s number one.
He was recently named in the Three Lions squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, but Pickford got the nod in both fixtures.
