Chelsea 'could move' for Sheffield United academy graduate 'keen to leave' current club
The England international has been usurped as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper, with David Raya now preferred between the sticks by Mikel Arteta. He had previously been the number one choice at the Emirates Stadium having joined from Sheffield United in 2021.
Reports have claimed Ramsdale is keen to leave the club and according to Football Insider, he has emerged as a top target for Chelsea.
A move away from the Gunners could potentially boost his chances of leapfrogging Everton’s Jordan Pickford in the England pecking order.
Robert Sanchez started the season as number one at Stamford Bridge but Djordje Petrovic has deputised while the former Brighton & Hove Albion man has been out with a knee injury.
Ramsdale cut his teeth at Bolton Wanderers before finishing his academy education at Sheffield United. He left South Yorkshire for AFC Bournemouth in 2017 but later returned to Bramall Lane in 2020.
He could not keep the club afloat in the Premier League but his exploits between the sticks earned him a move to Arsenal in 2021.