The England international has been usurped as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper, with David Raya now preferred between the sticks by Mikel Arteta. He had previously been the number one choice at the Emirates Stadium having joined from Sheffield United in 2021.

Reports have claimed Ramsdale is keen to leave the club and according to Football Insider, he has emerged as a top target for Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A move away from the Gunners could potentially boost his chances of leapfrogging Everton’s Jordan Pickford in the England pecking order.

Sheffield United academy graduate Aaron Ramsdale is no longer the preferred option between the sticks at Arsenal. Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Robert Sanchez started the season as number one at Stamford Bridge but Djordje Petrovic has deputised while the former Brighton & Hove Albion man has been out with a knee injury.

Ramsdale cut his teeth at Bolton Wanderers before finishing his academy education at Sheffield United. He left South Yorkshire for AFC Bournemouth in 2017 but later returned to Bramall Lane in 2020.