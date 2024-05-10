Arsenal 'may target' former Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers man in shock move
The goalkeeping situation at Arsenal has attracted plenty of interest over the last year due to bold decision-making from Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. Many assumed Aaron Ramsdale would remain Arteta’s number one but his position has been taken by David Raya.
Raya has been a regular presence between the sticks this season and Arsenal have an option to make his loan move permanent. However, the Gunners are currently being linked with a number of other goalkeepers.
Among them is Steele, who the Evening Standard have claimed Arsenal may turn to in the summer. Steele has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years, earning a promotion from understudy to number one at Brighton & Hove Albion.
He has been in and out of the Seagulls side this season but has still managed 22 appearances in all competitions.
A product of Middlesbrough’s academy, Steele left the Riverside in 2017 and had spells with Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland. Brighton came calling in 2018 but it was not until 2021 that he made his Premier League debut.
The report claims Arsenal have also shown interest in former Gunner Wojciech Szczesny, as well as Ajax’s Diant Ramaj. The Gunners have also been linked with Everton’s Jordan Pickford, who has also been reported as a target for Chelsea.
