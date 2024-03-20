The 25-year-old was in-demand last summer, having lit up the Championship with his exploits in front of goal for Coventry City. Leeds were said to be keen on striking a deal for the Sweden international, as were the likes of Everton and West Ham United.

However, it was Portuguese outfit Sporting who secured his services following the completion of a deal reported to be worth over £20m.

Although they did not land Gyokeres, Leeds did recruit another in-demand frontman in the summer of 2023. Joel Piroe made the switch to West Yorkshire from Swansea City, joining for a fee reported to be in the region of £12m.

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a forward once heavily linked with Leeds United. Image: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gyokeres has seen his stock soar in Portugal, having taken to life in Lisbon like a duck to water. He has scored 36 goals in 39 games, establishing himself among Europe’s most coveted frontmen.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal’s sporting director Edu has opened talks with Sporting regarding the possibility of Gyokeres returning to England in the summer.

Arsenal reportedly believe a deal can be done, although it is hard to imagine the forward come cheap following a sensational debut season at Sporting.

