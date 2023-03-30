Hull City take on Rotherham United this weekend and Middlesbrough face Huddersfield Town. Sheffield United have an away to Norwich City.
In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...
Coventry City attacker eyed
Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is unsurprisingly a wanted man this summer after an impressive past couple of years in the second tier. According to a report by Football Insider, Premier League clubs Leeds United, West Ham, Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Brentford are all keen to snap him up.
Blackburn Rovers star to leave
Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton Diaz will apparently link up with Villarreal at the end of the season. Reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed on Twitter that the La Liga have reached a ‘full agreement’ to land the Chile international when his contract at Ewood Park expires.
Hull City owner to buy Irish club
Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is closing in on a deal to buy Irish club Shelbourne, according to Hull Live. The Turkish entreprenuer bought the Tigers in January 2022 and is expected to purchase another team now.
Stoke City and Watford eye youngster
Stoke City and Watford are both said to be interested in Manchester City youngster Freddie Anderson, as per Football Insider. The centre-back is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium in the near future and is also said to be on the radar of Scottish giants Celtic as he weighs up his next move in the game.