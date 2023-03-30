Latest news and rumours from around the Championship as clubs prepare for the weekend

In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...

Coventry City attacker eyed

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is unsurprisingly a wanted man this summer after an impressive past couple of years in the second tier. According to a report by Football Insider, Premier League clubs Leeds United, West Ham, Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Brentford are all keen to snap him up.

Blackburn Rovers star to leave

Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton Diaz will apparently link up with Villarreal at the end of the season. Reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed on Twitter that the La Liga have reached a ‘full agreement’ to land the Chile international when his contract at Ewood Park expires.

Hull City owner to buy Irish club

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is closing in on a deal to buy Irish club Shelbourne, according to Hull Live. The Turkish entreprenuer bought the Tigers in January 2022 and is expected to purchase another team now.

Stoke City and Watford eye youngster